Smyrna celebrate groundbreaking of new mixed-use development that'll bring hotels, homes and businesses

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new project in Smyrna will bring housing, retail, and business opportunities to an area that local leaders say will be huge for the city.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the development was yesterday at the corner of Sam Ridley Parkway and Highway 41. The new development will be called Sewart's Landing.

The plan includes 250,000 square feet of retail space, 75 town homes, a 240-room hotel and two medical office buildings. Developers have already secured tenants for the project’s first phase like Starbucks, Wawa, Jonathan’s Grille, a national grocer, among others.

This comes as Smyrna has been experiencing a lot of growth in recent years. Between 2021 and 2022 the population grew by almost three percent.

The town says there will be a community greenspace and a walking trail. We'll let you know about a timeline when we learn more.