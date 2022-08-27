Smyrna Chief of Police retires after 33 years of service

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna Police Department Chief of Police Kevin Arnold announced his retirement from the department on Tuesday.

The Town of Smyrna provided an extensive profile of Chief Arnold, who served the department for 15 years as Chief of Police and 33 years of service total. According to the release, Chief Arnold is most noted for providing the Smyrna community with "invaluable experience, leadership and wisdom" during his tenure.

Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules said, "Chief Arnold has performed at the highest level of his profession, and his presence will be missed throughout the State of Tennessee. We wish him the best in his retirement and thank him for his many years of public service to the Town of Smyrna and its citizens."

Arnold joined the Smyrna Police Department in 1989, starting off as a patrol officer. He was promoted to the rank of Major five years later after working numerous assignments and investigations. In 1997, Arnold graduated from the FBI National Academy and was appointed to the role of Assistant Chief that same year. A decade later, on April 4, 2007, Arnold was appointed as Chief of the Smyrna Police Department.

Since 2007, Chief Arnold has been the president of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, served as a board member for the Rutherford County 911 Board, as well as serving as a board member for the Child Advocacy Center. He was presented with the Joe Casey Award by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in 2020. The Joe Casey Award is presented annually to "honor a Chief of Police who has distinguished themselves through their outstanding character, dedication, and work to promote and enhance the professional image of all law enforcement," says the Town of Smyrna.

Chief Arnold is a Blue Raider alumnus, graduating from Middle Tennessee State University's Criminal Justice program in 1982. While attending college, he served as an officer for the MTSU Police Department in his first law enforcement role. Upon graduation, he was employed by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office where he served for seven years. While working for RCSO, Arnold worked as a jailer, patrol deputy and investigator before heading to the Smyrna Police Department.

"Chief Arnold is a true example of a public servant. He makes his employees, the community, and public service a priority, by showing leadership, dedication and commitment to the profession,” says Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. The Smyrna Town Council, Mayor Reed and the Town of Smyrna all extend their best wishes for Police Chief Kevin Arnold in his retirement.

