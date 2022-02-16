Smyrna High School student charged after posting social media threat

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old student from Smyrna High School has been charged after posting a social media threat against the school Tuesday night.

Smyrna High School Resource Officers, Matt King and Matthew Arrington, worked with detectives and identified the student.

"The post on Instagram said, 'Do not come to Smyrna High school today' with a picture of a loaded magazine of a gun," said School Resource Officer Sergeant Tim Hayes.

Sergeant Hayes said the student admitted to posting the threat online after they were identified. SRO King charged the student with communicating a mass threat Wednesday morning. The student is scheduled to be in Juvenile Court in March.

"We take every threat seriously," Hayes said. "That's why we have extra SROs at school to make sure the kids are safe."

Rutherford County School expects to expel the student. Director of Rutherford County Schools, Bill Spurlock, commented on the incident.

"We are grateful for everyone who assisted with the investigation and the swift action of law enforcement to identify and charge the student who made the threat," said Spurlock. "I am encouraging every parent to talk to their children about the seriousness of making social media threats in attempt to disrupt school."

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said if the investigation rises to prosecution, charges will be filed on the threats.

"We have very dedicated SROs and detectives who treat each one of these seriously and take immediate and swift action to assure our students are safe and no harm will come to them," Fitzhugh said. "We reassure parents their children are protected."