Smyrna judge demands investigation into town manager's conduct, alleging anti-discrimination law violations

SYMRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Smyrna judge is demanding an outside investigation into a town manager's conduct, according to a letter written by her attorney.

According to the letter, allegations were raised at an October 10th Town Council meeting about how Brian Hercules treats employees. This includes Judge Brittany Stevens, Court Clerk Lisa Brewer and other court personnel.

The letter continues stating that there's been no investigation initiated as of yet and that "based on the information revealed in that meeting, there exists good cause to believe Mr. Hercules has engaged in conduct that violates state and federal anti-discrimination laws."

Judge Stevens' attorney alleges that "Hercules has a history of shouting, harassment, losing his temper, and trying to intimidate Judge Stevens and apparently many others who are either currently employed with the town or who have left, including a strikingly disproportionate number of women."

At the October meeting, a timeline was given by Judge Stevens from an incident in May 2023.

Judge Stevens is demanding that the Town Council initiate a full and thorough investigation to address the concerns about town management and leadership.