Smyrna man charged with trespassing, rioting after street racing in South Nashville

Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 13:21:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Smyrna has been arrested after a dangerous street racing incident Saturday night.

Kyle K. Paulson, 20, is alleged to have been a part of a street racing group seen driving recklessly on Corporate Place in South Nashville.

Kyle Paulson

Police say that the racing group participates in "slideshows" in the parking lot, and Paulson could be seen whipping and sliding inside an orange Mustang near a group of people.

According to police, the owner of the property did not give the group permission to use the space for the racing activities.

Paulson was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, four counts of felony reckless endangerment with a weapon and two counts of rioting.

He is being held on a $111,000 bond. Investigations are ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

