Smyrna police are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna police are searching for John Jeffrey Hicks who fled a vehicle on foot at a police traffic stop.

According to Smyrna police, officers initiated a traffic stop on Lee Victory Parkway in Smyrna. Hicks exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a felony amount of marijuana, meth, heroin, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. As Hicks fled the scene he dropped a semi-automatic pistol.

Hicks is out on bond for felony drug charges in a neighboring county.

La Vergne Police's K-9 unit and Smyrna Fire Department drone operators have assisted with the search.

Hicks is described by police as a white male standing 6-foot-5, 200 pounds with long hair and several tattoos. He was last seen on Lee Victory Parkway over Old Nashville Highway.

Smyrna police ask if you have information about his location, to please contact Detective Krieb at 615-267-5148 or email Krieb at kevin.krieb@townofsmyrna.com