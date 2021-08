NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify individuals linked to a burglary.

Police say the men were traveling in an Infiniti SUV.

Smyrna TNPD, Twitter Smyrna TNPD investigating burglary, individuals drove off in this Infiniti SUV

Although the individuals are seen wearing badges, police say they are not believed to be members of law enforcement.

If you have any information that could help investigations, you're asked to contact Detective Jason Anderson by phone at 615-267-5433 or by email at jason.anderson@townofsmyrna.org.