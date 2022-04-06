Smyrna police looking for suspects who robbed bank

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna Police Department officers are looking for two suspects this week in connection with a bank robbery.

The incident took place April 4 around 2:22 p.m. at Regions Bank off of Sam Ridley Parkway.

Police said two suspects entered bank with firearms and forced employees and customers to one side of the bank. The two left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

SPD officials said they believed the suspects are traveling in an older model, red Chevrolet sedan.

Regions Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their capture.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FBI Nashville Agency’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 615-232-7500.