Smyrna Police searching for two suspects charged with kidnapping and robbery.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna Police are on the lookout for two suspects who held somebody captive early Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was kidnapped, assaulted, and the victim's car and belongings were stolen.

The suspects are Timothy Rainey and Amanda Jackson. They have outstanding warrants for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Police said the victim reported being held captive and assaulted Saturday morning. The victim was assaulted to the point of serious bodily injury and was transported to a hospital for medical care.

The suspects left the scene with the victim's car, which has since been recovered. The suspects, however, are still out there.

They were last seen in the area of North West Broad Street and Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644. If you have more information about the crime, contact Detective Jason Anderson at 615-267-5433 or jason.anderson@townofsmyrna.org.

