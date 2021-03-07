Smyrna teen killed in single-car wreck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Smyrna teenager was killed in a single-car wreck Saturday morning.

Metro Police say 19-year-old Mitchell Copeland Jr. died at the scene of the wreck at the 7600 block of Old Charlotte Pike at 10:15 a.m.

18-year-old Austin Dubois of Pegram was driving when he entered a curve in the road and lost control of the car, hitting a utility pole on the passenger's side. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither teen was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators believe speeding likely caused the wreck. The investigation will go to the District Attorney's office for review when it is done.