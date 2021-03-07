Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Smyrna teen killed in single-car wreck

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:59 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 20:59:10-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Smyrna teenager was killed in a single-car wreck Saturday morning.

Metro Police say 19-year-old Mitchell Copeland Jr. died at the scene of the wreck at the 7600 block of Old Charlotte Pike at 10:15 a.m.

18-year-old Austin Dubois of Pegram was driving when he entered a curve in the road and lost control of the car, hitting a utility pole on the passenger's side. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither teen was wearing a seat belt.

Investigators believe speeding likely caused the wreck. The investigation will go to the District Attorney's office for review when it is done.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast