Smyrna VFW dedicates memorial to Iraq, Afghanistan veterans while offering mental health support

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Smyrna has become a lifeline for veterans struggling with mental health issues, offering community support and resources to those who served in conflicts from Vietnam to the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Michelle Mastin Wesnofske, president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8422 Auxiliary in Smyrna, understands the challenges veterans face when returning home. Her father served in Vietnam, and she witnessed firsthand how a community of veterans could provide crucial support.

"This post, this chapter became a haven for him because a lot of people were fighting the same demons," Wesnofske said.

Her two sons later served in the U.S. war on terrorism and in Iraq, deepening her connection to the veteran community. As auxiliary president, she recently dedicated a plaque and a military HMMV vehicle at the post.

"My son drove one in Iraq," she said of the military vehicle.

Wesnofske emphasized that while much attention focuses on Vietnam and Korean War veterans, newer generations of service members also need support.

"We talk a lot about the veterans of Vietnam and Korea. It's time to talk about these guys too," she said.

The memorial demonstrates that veterans who fought in the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan have a community ready to embrace them. The post serves as more than just a gathering place, it's a resource center for veterans in crisis.

"We are not psychologists here, but we can get you in touch with one," Wesnofske said. "Our rate of suicide is entirely too high."

Veteran suicide remains one of the leading causes of death for veterans in the U.S., making community support systems like VFW Post 8422 critically important.

The memorial serves as a reminder that freedom comes at a cost. Wesnofske noted the significance of the military vehicle display.

"So short of putting a tank out here, I'm not sure we could have gotten much different. They wouldn't give us a B-52," she said.

The VFW post in Smyrna will host a fish fry on Labor Day starting at noon, with plates costing $20.

Have you or a loved one struggled with accessing veteran mental health resources? Share your story and help us investigate gaps in veteran care by emailing kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your experience could help other veterans find the support they need.

