Smyrna's innovative home school shows sky's the limit in education

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to imagine having school today, right? Especially for a school that has such an outdoor-rich curriculum.

That's the bread and butter of a home school program in Smyrna. Traditional subjects like math, science, language arts and history come to like thanks to the open sky.

The Bloomsbury Farm School focuses on incorporating nature and the outdoors into its daily lessons.

So what does that mean? Well, think about tangible items from the outside that can help children learn to count. That's just one example.

"The world of education, there are so many lanes now," said Lauren Palmer, the farm's founder.

"The core and heart of what we do and who we are is just creating space in the natural world for kids to be innately who they are, which is curious and filled with wonder," said Shannon Wilhelm, the school's director.

The purpose is to blend nature into the day-to-day academics of preschool and elementary-age children.

"We are still covering basics of language arts and math and science and social studies and your extracurriculars and STEM, but we're also doing it in a way that is fully encompassing it at all times," Wilhelm said.

As part of the lessons, students learn about the pesticides that were used during a 1950s malaria outbreak. Teachers create hands-on lessons to incorporate multiple elements.

The school is in its fifth year, with about an 8:1 student-to-teacher ratio for elementary students.

They are at capacity now and for the next year as well.

