Snag one-of-a-kind items at this year's Tennessee Spring Craft Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of the best do-it-yourselfers are selling their one-of-a-kind goods this weekend at the Tennessee Craft Fair!

The event started this morning on the grand lawn of Centennial Park. Artists from around Tennessee - and the states that border us - are set up in tents in the park.

There's so much to pick from at the Fair, from glass to clay to jewelry and other things you can wear.

NewsChannel 5's Hannah McDonald spoke with Sue Mulcahy, President of Governing Board for Tennessee Craft as the fair kicked off today. She talked about how the items you can choose from at the fair are special.

"You know you can go and buy a lot of nice things in stores, some of them are quite well-crafted but this you meet the artist. Absolutely no one else will have one just like the one you have and I think that's a nice thing for people to have."

Organizers encourage you to bring kids and dogs! There's a kids craft tent and even a vendor selling food for your favorite furry companion.

Both Saturday and Sunday, the fair is open from 10 to 5. Admission is free.

An easy place to park on Saturday and Sunday is the HCA Healthcare Wellness Center. Fairgoers can park in the large lot at 2515 Park Plaza off Charlotte Avenue and either walk or take a shuttle over to the grand lawn. There's no cost to park or ride.

