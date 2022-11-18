Snap benefit scam leaves Nashville dad with less than $1 dollar on his EBT card

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dale Piar stopped at Kroger last week to do some last-minute Thanksgiving shopping but he left empty-handed.

He said he had the turkey and the trimmings when he went to check out and his EBT card was declined.

He said he tried several times, and again the card declined only to find out he had $.88 left on his card.

"I had everything on the counter, and it ran through and that's when I found out that my card was declined."

Piar says he and his son went to several different grocery stores when the funds were issued on their card this month.

But by the second trip, the card was declined.

"I was surprised because I knew I had $242.86. And I said, 'Oh my god, what happened?" said Piar.

Piar says he immediately called the Tennessee Department of Human Services who is aware of the month's long issue.

"The TDHS and its Office of Inspector General are aware of reports of EBT card fraud as a result of card skimming. We are working with our federal partners and law enforcement authorities to determine next steps, including whether or not we will be allowed to reissue stolen benefits," officials said in a statement.

"(They) said, 'Mr. Piar, your card was compromised in Brooklyn, New York.' And I was shocked. I was just shocked," Piar said.

He is not the only victim.

NewsChannel 5 introduced you all to the Pigg family back in August. The same thing happened to them.

TDHS says 870 people in Tennessee have been impacted so far.

"When I think about it, it upsets me. And but I'm sad too at the same time."

Piar — who is on social security — takes care of his disabled son. He also doesn't have a car, so he's worried he'll have to wait till his card gets new funds next month to get food.

"I asked if they are going to replace the benefits. And they said no, not at this time. I said how about emergency benefits? Because of the predicament that me and my son's in, and they said no, not at this time."

TDHS wants EBT card users to beware. The department issued some tips:

If your EBT card has been compromised, immediately call the EBT Customer Service line at 1-888-997-9444​ to report the card as stolen. In doing so, the card will be deactivated, and a new card will be sent to you. Customers can also update their PIN number when calling the EBT Customer service line.

You should also file a police report with your local law enforcement agency.

To assist TDHS/OIG with investigations of card skimming fraud, also report the incident to the OIG fraud hotline at 1-800-241-2629. Unlike your typical bank card or credit card, funds cannot be automatically replaced. The Tennessee Department of Human Services is actively working with our federal partners to determine whether stolen benefits can be reissued.

To prevent card skimming fraud, customers should only use card reading devices that do not appear to have been tampered with, paying attention to whether the machine has unusual damage, signs of glue marks around the card reader, an unusual keyboard, loose parts, and other unusual signs that the card reader may display.