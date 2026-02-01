SNAP replacement benefits available after power outages

Tennesseans who already receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and lost food due to recent power outages or household emergencies may qualify for replacement benefits through the state.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says replacement SNAP benefits are available to existing SNAP recipients who:



Lost food due to a power outage lasting 12 hours or more, or

Lost food due to a household misfortune

Approved replacement benefits are issued to the recipient’s current EBT card and are limited to the value of the food lost. Benefits cannot exceed the household’s current monthly allotment.

To request replacement benefits, recipients must submit a signed affidavit within 10 calendar days of the food loss. Requests must be submitted through the One DHS Customer Portal.

Affidavit forms are available in multiple languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Somali, and Swahili.

