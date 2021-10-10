Watch
Snapchat adds feature to fight illegal drug sales

Illegal drug sales are on the rise across the nation.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Oct 10, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Social media platforms are joining the fight to stop the rampant sale of illegal drugs on their sites, like Snapchat which now has new safety policies in place.

The app developed a new educational portal called Heads Up, which users are directed to if they search for drug-related keywords.

It then distributes content from health organizations against drug abuse.

Illegal drug sales are on the rise in Tennessee. The TBI, along with the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Mental Health will meet Monday to talk about how dangerous the drugs can be.

According to the state, more than 3,000 Tennesseans died last year from an overdose. That's a 45% increase over 2019.

The company said in a statement it is determined to remove illegal drug sales from its platform and plans to hold drug dealers accountable.

