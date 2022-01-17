Snow causes busy season for tow truck drivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With back to back storms tow truck drivers are staying busy.

Malisha Goodner, a Phone Operator and Truck Driver at Anytime Towing, says they were slammed with calls last week after the snow caused several accidents and crashes.

She says calls tripled and for many people stuck on the roads it meant waiting up to 6 hours to get help.

"It was such a high volume of calls, a lot of people that where calling where saying they where waiting for 5 to 6 hours," Goodner said.

Goodner says towing cars during bad weather events can get dangerous quickly. She says drivers need to take precautions before hitting the road.

"Do not get out there if you don't have to. And if you do make sure your phone service is right. And you have the proper gear on because if your car does break down and someone can't get to you in 5-6 hours you have to be prepared." she said.

Goodner says if you have to abandon your car, you should secure it first, and try to get to it before the state has to tow it.