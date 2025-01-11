Snow causes hundreds of flight cancelations at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On a typical Friday afternoon, Nashville's BNA Airport would be bustling with travelers coming to and from Music City.

However, today's snowy weather has significantly impacted flights. BNA ranks among the top five U.S. airports for flight cancellations, with nearly 300 scheduled arrivals and departures from Nashville canceled on Friday.

Around 10 a.m., only about 19 flights were delayed. However, that number has continued to rise, currently standing at 75. Some travelers I spoke with remained hopeful about flying later today, while others may have to spend the night at the airport, hoping to depart tomorrow.

Airport officials are prepared to assist those who may need to stay overnight. They are providing essential items such as toothpaste and diapers for travelers to pick up at the information desk. However, before heading to the airport, it's advisable to check whether your trip is still worthwhile.

"It's crucial for travelers to check their flight status before heading to BNA," said Stacey Nickens, vice president of communications and marketing. "As you know, it will be busy here, and checking in advance lets you know if you need to adjust your plans. Additionally, arriving early is important. Navigating the airport will take longer due to the snow."

NewsChannel 5 spoke with a visitor from Florida who was enjoying the winter scenery but was anxious about reaching a conference by Monday.

“Oh, my goodness! I actually went sledding for the first time today. It was pretty cool. I was just visiting my family and about to head back to Florida,” said Victoria Teet. “We had a flight scheduled earlier, but we had to cancel because of the snowstorms rolling in,” she added.

Ultimately, airport officials emphasize that the decision to take off rests with each individual airline.

