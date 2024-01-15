Snow day spectacular! How are you spending your wintery day?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the snow continues to fall across Middle Tennessee, what better way to enjoy a holiday than playing in the snow!
Kids and adults alike are getting their fun in on this Monday!
Our own teammates Hannah McDonald and Chris Davis pulled out their sleds to get a little snow-time in before work!
Before work this afternoon — you’ve got to play! @nc5 pic.twitter.com/S1QO5WsIpO— Chris Davis NC5 (@ChrisDavisMMJ) January 15, 2024
They're not the only one's having fun! Check out some of the photos and videos we had sent in from you guys!
We hope you're having plenty of fun today and all throughout the week! Make sure you send your favorite pics and videos to webmasters@newschannel5.com.
