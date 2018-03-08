Snow Flurries Causing Slick Roads, School Delays

5:51 AM, Mar 8, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A round of light snow has dropped temperatures and created icy conditions across Middle Tennessee.

The weather system moved through overnight Thursday, creating some slick spots on Nashville bridges and overpasses.

Photos: Morning Flurries In Tennessee

DeKalb, White and Warren county schools have reported two-hour delays due to the weather. Click here to see full list of closings. 

Drivers should allow plenty of time for the morning commute. Watch live updates here

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

