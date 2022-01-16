Snow on the forecast means food delivery business boom for some restaurants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With snow on the forecast for many people that means staying inside and enjoying a snow day. But for some restaurants, it’s the complete opposite, as business booms.

Rain or shine, Sicilian Pizza in downtown Nashville is open 365 days a year 7 days a week.

Snow isn’t stopping people from wanting comfort food-, but with back to back storms orders have been stacking up at Sicilian Pizza. General Manager Doniyor Abdimanapov says to keep up with the demand the store is calling in extra help.

“The first time when we get the snow that was a drill for us because we weren’t expecting that it was going to be that bad," Abdimanapov said. "It was kind of like I said a drill for us because it showed us what needs to be prepared this time. So for this time we’re preparing really good. Order everything extra.”

Sicilian Pizza says orders are expected to double and with the added challenges of the pandemic ask for patience as they try to deliver everyone’s food.

