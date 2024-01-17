Snow photoshoots show joy, fun and ability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being snowed in with nowhere to go is just a time for a creative output for some. A woman in Bellevue is doing something beautiful with an equally beautiful message.

Hope Dyson jumped on the Hip Bellevue Facebook page with a post. She was offering Bellevue photoshoots in the snow.

"I like seeing their reaction and making them happy, y'know, knowing I did the work to make them happy," Hope smiled between taking pictures of families in the snow.

While Hope's got a good backdrop and subjects, just know this. The person behind-the-lens has quite a story. It begins with what led her to the United States.

"I was born during the Blood Diamond War in Sierra Leone, West Africa," Hope explained. "Me and my twin were starving orphans who almost died. My parents dashed to get us and December 12, we celebrated 20 years since my adoption."

Today, Hope looks to be an example of ability.

"I'm autistic with Asperger's syndrome," she said. "I'm high functioning. My goal is for people to look at the disabled. Just because someone has a disability, we don't judge them. We all bleed red. We're all people. There are people out there struggling, and I'm wanting to teach them there's more to life."

Hope's going to keep doing these snow photoshoots in Bellevue for the next few days. Just reach out to Hope Dyson on Facebook.