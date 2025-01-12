Snowfall brings neighbors together inside Germantown business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As road crews start to clear the snow away, businesses and venues are starting to reopen.

Some businesses like Germantown Café make an effort to stay open through the snowfall.

While the business shortened some of its hours, the owners believe it's important to keep the doors open for their neighbors and the neighborhood.

That’s why this year, instead of responding to frozen pipes across some of their locations, they were able to focus on helping their employees get a safe drive to work.

“We were up at 6, 7 AM picking them up in the morning,” said Sean Lyons. “The roads get a little iffy and you want to make sure everyone is safe.”

When the snow started falling this year, Germantown Cafe owner Sean Lyons wasn't taking risks and rented a truck with four-wheel drive and comfortable interior for some VIPS.

“Kudos to our employees willing to take that truck in even if it is with us,” said Lyons.

Opening and staying open in the snow can be a challenge, but Lyons knows some people depend on them.

“Our team members still need to make money but also they get to know people in that moment,” said Lyons.

“I get emails every year that say ‘thank you’ for staying open, my water or my heat turned off, my pipes were frozen something exploded… it’s good for business. It’s good for personal life. Who knows you might meet your wife their husband there.”

As a regular, the Germantown Cafe isn't just an escape from the cold for Jim Desmond.

“I had my wedding here two years ago my wife and I got married right over there,” said Desmond. “This is a special place for me. I used to live right down the street.”

This is a place that means much more. And it first started when neighbors got to know their neighbors.

“There’s something to be said about the shared hardship. We all slogged through the snow. It was cold for all of us. Now we’re together. We’re going to enjoy it, darn it. Let’s do it,” said Desmond.

