Snowplows damage speed bumps in Nashville residential community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christina Smith drives fearless of potential obstacles on the road.

"I drive a pretty big truck, and I don't worry about going over anything really," said Smith.

From the left turn out of her driveway over the weekend, she drove down Cross Timber Drive prepared for snow and ice. Christina slowed down for the speed bumps, but she could not figure out what happened next.

"It sounded like my tire popped. It was a loud. Not a bang noise, but a loud noise that sounded like my tire popped," said Smith.

Her tires didn't actually pop, but NDOT said the culprit was snowplows that scraped the speed bumps off of the road during the snowstorm.

On Cross Timber Drive, she said not just one of these speed bumps was affected but two.

A spokesperson with NDOT said they train snowplow drivers to plow up to the rubber speed cushion and salt the top.

If one is missing, NDOT said within a day of a report, crews like this one will replace them like here on Cross Timber Drive.

When residents notice an issue NDOT said to report it by calling 311 or going online to hubNashville.gov. This way they said it helps them fix issues they otherwise might not know about it.

