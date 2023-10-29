'So much more than a gravesite': monument for 500 unmarked graves in Gallatin

Resting in Peace

Known only to God.

We dedicate this monument

with highest regard.

This monument is erected on behalf of

more than 500 African Americans buried here.

May they find eternal peace.

On Monday, Oct. 30, members of the community are invited to the unveiling of a monument for the 500 unmarked graves discovered using ground penetrating radar at the Gallatin City Cemetery. The words above are inscribed on the monument.

When the Gallatin City Cemetery was established in 1814, it was segregated, and many Black residents were buried in the back of the property.

“There were definitely ex-slaves buried back there, and I am just thrilled that we are recognizing them,” Local Historian Velma Brinkley said. “Though we don’t know their names, we do know they are known to their creator.”

Five years ago, the Volunteer State Bank gave a $15,000 dollar gift to help improve the African American section of the cemetery. Majority of the money from this gift was used for the ground penetrating radar service, which detected the unmarked grave sites.

The leftover funds paid for the grave site monument.

"This speaks volumes about who we are as residents of Gallatin,” Gallatin Mayor, Paige Brown, said. “It’s so much more than a grave site, and we’re really just getting started in what can be done out there.”

Ken Thompson, President of the Sumner County Historical Society, agrees.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing and long overdue to honor those sainted people,” he said. “The City Cemetery contains the history of Gallatin, and it’s up to us to preserve that history.”

The group of people who maintain the cemetery are known as the Friends of the Gallatin City Cemetery. They host fundraisers and cleanup events, and if you want more information on their initiatives you can contact Jeff Hentschel at 615-451-5961.