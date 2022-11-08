So you didn't win the jackpot. Did you still walk away with thousands?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Powerball jackpot has finally been won by a lucky ticketholder in California after the total winnings peaked at a record high of $2.04 billion. This win came after the lottery was delayed due to issues processing sales which needed to be resolved before any numbers could be pulled.

Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.

Two big winners played under the Powerball Double Play:

A player in Chattanooga bought a ticket at Kanku's Citgo on Market Street that matched five numbers, winning $500,000.

A player in Cypress Inn bought a ticket at Berry's One Stop on Big Cypress Road that matched four numbers plus the Powerball, winning $50,000.

Additionally, among the regular Powerball players, four winners matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but two of them added Power Play for an extra $1, doubling their winnings.

A player in Rocky Top won $50,000 — that ticket was bought at Rocky Top Marathon on Main Street

A player in Murfreesboro won $50,000 — that ticket was bought at Speedway on Church Street

A player in Mt. Juliet won $100,000 — that ticket was bought at Kroger on Mt. Juliet Road

A player in McMinnville won $100,000 — that ticket was bought at Stop & Go on North Chancery Street

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.