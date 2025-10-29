Social media influencer raises over $100,000 for homeless mother and son in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A chance encounter at Shelby Park has transformed the lives of a homeless mother and son after a Nashville social media influencer shared their story with millions of followers.

Will, 56, and his 77-year-old mother, Betty, have called their car home for the past eight years. The pair, who asked to keep their last name private, spend their days at Shelby Park, where Will often fishes and they find moments of peace.

"I lost my job years ago, and we've been struggling ever since," Will said.

Their lives changed when TikTok & Instagram influencer Kara Lewis approached them during one of Will's fishing trips at the park.

"She just came up out of the blue one day, I was fishing, and here she comes up being nice to us, and started talking, next thing I know I'm on TikTok," Will said.

Lewis, who has millions of followers, saw an opportunity to use her platform for good.

"There's so many people that are struggling that need their stories to be released to the world, and I have been given this platform to do so," Lewis said.

After sharing Will and Betty's story in a TikTok and Instagram video, donations poured in through a GoFundMe campaign. In just 48 hours, more than $100,000 was raised.

"People were donating so much money, and I just felt so overwhelmed," Lewis said.

Every penny of the donations will go toward giving Will and Betty a fresh start and a permanent home.

"Nice double-wide trailer on a piece of land. That would be great for me," Will said.

For Betty and Will, the prospect of stable housing represents everything they've been missing.

"Be off these streets and have a warm bed, sit at the table and be able to eat our own cooked meal, and that is all we want," Will said.

The rapid transformation from a single social media post to a life-changing opportunity has amazed everyone involved.

"Everybody came together, and now these two people, their lives are completely changed within one social media post. What a blessing that is," Lewis said.

Will described Lewis as an angel for her kindness.

"Anybody actually knows what an angel's supposed to look like? There you go," Will said.

Will encouraged others facing similar struggles to maintain hope.

"Never give up hope... anything's possible, long as you believe," Will said.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active for those who wish to continue supporting Will and Betty's journey to permanent housing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com