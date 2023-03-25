Softball tournament to benefit Smyrna athlete who lost her legs in an accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people are expected to come together to show their support for a Smyrna teenager who had both her legs amputated after a horrific accident.

A softball tournament in honor of Janae Edmondson will be held at Charlotte Park on Deal Avenue in Nashville. It is scheduled to start March 25 at 9 a.m. and continue until 8 p.m. Eleven teams are registered to participate in the event. T-shirts and barbecue will also be sold to raise additional money to offset Edmondson's medical bills.

The tournament was organized by Chelsea Barnes and her father. Barnes decided to use the fields where she grew up playing softball. She said all the proceeds from the event will go directly to Edmondson's family.

"We saw the news, and we were heartbroken and we wanted to do something to help," said Barnes. "She’s tough, she’s come a long way already."

Edmondson's life changed forever on Feb. 18. She was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament and was walking with her family back to her hotel, when she was hit and pinned between two cars. Doctors were forced to amputate both of her legs.

One of the drivers, Daniel Riley, was out on bond and was supposed to be on house arrest.

Edmondson, 17, was a star volleyball player who had earned a scholarship to play at the University of Tennessee Southern.

Ever since the accident, there has been an outpouring of support from people across the country.

Barnes said she hoped there would be a big turnout at the softball tournament on Saturday. She said every donation can make a big difference.

A Go Fund Me set up to help Edmondson and her family has already raised almost $800,000. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae