Soldier Surprises Family At Preds Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some Preds fans not only got to watch the team walk through the Lexus Lounge, but also got a huge surprise when they were led by their family member who just returned from Afghanistan.
U.S. Army Major Adam Moore was welcomed by cheers from his family.
The Elizabethtown, Kentucky native listened to all the team's games on the radio while he was deployed.
He's served in the military for 12 years. Major Moore advises the Afghan National Army and is currently stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.