Some books now banned in Rutherford County Schools after vote

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — School board members in Rutherford County have banned four books on Thursday night from its school libraries.
Those books are:
- "Beloved" by Toni Morrison
- "Queen of Shadows" by Sara J. Maas
- "Tower of Dawn" by Sara J. Maas
- "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi
However, the board agreed to let three others remain in school libraries.
- "Skin and Bones" by Sherry Shahan
- "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky
- "Wicked (The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West)"by Gregory Maquire
This comes a month after the school board assured in a work session they would review each book before making a final decision.
Board members argued they should create a mature reading list. However, that would be a change to district policy — which can't go into effect until it's taken up at a separate policy committee meeting.
"I knew this was going to be a tough night, and it reminds me of the mask controversies," board chair Claire Maxwell said.
Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee wrote a letter to the board Sept. 16, warning the members to not ban any books.
"Libraries are revered, protected places where students should be able to encounter a marketplace of ideas. If you continue banning books at this pace, RCS students will be shopping in a marketplace with nothing but empty shelves," the ACLU wrote in its letter.
Bethany Davison contributed to this report.
