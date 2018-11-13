Some Lime scooters affected by nationwide recall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Lime scooters is taking a look at its scooter fleet in Nashville after a nationwide recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for scooters made by Chinese company, Okai. There are reports that the scooters can break while people are riding on them, especially if the scooters are "subjected to repeated use."

Lime told The Washington Post it's been difficult to keep track of how many of the Okai scooters in its fleets have been broken. That's because when the scooters start to break, customers are now reporting them as broken, the company said.

In a statement to NewsChannel5, Lime said is doesn't anticipate any service disruptions in Nashville.

“We are actively looking into reports that scooters manufactured by Okai may break and are working cooperatively with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the relevant agencies internationally to get to the bottom of this. Safety is Lime’s highest priority and as a precaution we are immediately decommissioning all Okai scooters in the global fleet. The vast majority of Lime’s fleet is manufactured by other companies and decommissioned Okai scooters are being replaced with newer, more advanced scooters considered best in class for safety. We don’t anticipate any real service disruptions.”

This isn't the first time Lime has had problems with its scooters. Earlier this year, nearly 2,000 were recalled because of reports of them catching fire.