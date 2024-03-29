Some Metro Council members call for Vanderbilt protester's charges to be dropped, suspensions lifted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Days after a hostile protest at Vanderbilt University, some members of the Metro City Council are calling for charges against students involved to be dropped and suspensions lifted.

In a letter, they went on the record to show their support for the students at Vanderbilt who protested the war in Gaza and decisions made by the university. They're now requesting a meeting with the school to talk about the consequences the students are facing.

Sixteen students were suspended and four were arrested for assault of a campus officer and vandalism.

In the letter, council members say it's imperative that students have the right to freely express themselves and maintain their right to assemble.

Vanderbilt also released a statement saying they have the right to set safety, security, and privacy policies around access to private property and buildings on their campus and they can remove individuals who attempt to violate those policies.

The university says they will review updates to campus access and media policies after a news reporter was arrested. The school did not say anything about the council's request.