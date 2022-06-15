Some Nashville schools could need better security, mayor says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper said school inspections led to the city needing to reevaluate security for some Metro schools in the wake of a mass shooting that left 19 elementary school students dead in Texas.

Cooper said Wednesday several million dollars may be needed to reinforce more than a dozen schools, and that Metro Police Chief John Drake and his team were partnering to look at each facility one by one.

There are maybe some concerns with maybe 13 schools that's going to be done this summer while kids are away," Cooper said. "And if we have to have special appropriations to do it, we're going to do it. We think there's probably enough reserve funds already allocated to do the work on those 13 schools."

MNPS Director of Schools Adrienne Battle told board members this week during a regularly scheduled meeting that safety measures were under evaluation.

“Mayor Cooper and the Metro Finance Department are in very promising discussions with Metro Council Budget Chair Burkley Allen to dedicate non-recurring, one-time funds that will be allocated towards MNPS in the next fiscal year for the purposes of safety and security investments for our schools," Battle said.

No amount has yet been specified to handle the security enhancement. Battle also informed the board there would be no additional SROs hired for the district.

"We appreciate their focus on the safety of our students and staff, and our operations team has identified the best possible use of those funds to strengthen the security of our facilities — which will include upgrades or additional or improved fencing, improvements to outdoor lighting, additional security cameras, completing security vestibule projects, and more," Battle said.