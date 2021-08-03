Watch
Some road closures begin this week for Music City Grand Prix

WTVF
IndyCar Racing announces a multi-year contract to run the Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville starting in 2021.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 22:52:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NTT IndyCar Series is heading to Nashville with the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.

IndyCars will take to the streets of downtown Nashville, which will prompt many road closures.

Some road closures begin August 4 and most will be reopened by August 12 with a couple of exceptions.

During the duration of the Grand Prix, all streets connected to I-24 and Exit 49 will be closed.

Road ClosedFrom StreetTo Street
1ST AVE SMOLLOY STMIDDLETON
1ST AVE SPEABODYHERMITAGE AVE
1ST AVE SMOLLOY STPEABODY
HERMITAGE AVEPEABODY STMOLLOY
INTERSTATE DRSHELBY AVERUSSELL
INTERSTATE DRI-24 ON RAMPSHELBY AVE
KOREAN VETERANS BLVDS 2ND ST2ND AVE S
KOREAN VETERANS BLVDS 2ND ST1ST AVE S
PEABODY ST2ND AVE SCROCKETT
RUSSELL STS 2ND STTITANS WAY
RUSSELL STS 2ND STINTERSTATE DR
S 1ST STVICTORY AVES 2ND ST
S 2ND STRUSSELL STSYLVAN
SHELBY AVES 4TH STS 2ND ST
SHELBY AVES 2ND STINTERSTATE DR
TITANS WAYVICTORY AVERUSSEL ST
VICTORY AVES 1ST STTITANS WAY

Korean Veterans Boulevard from 1st and 2nd Avenues will remain closed until Aug. 18. The same goes for South 2nd Street.

For a total list of road closures and details, click here.

