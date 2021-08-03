Some road closures begin this week for Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The NTT IndyCar Series is heading to Nashville with the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.

IndyCars will take to the streets of downtown Nashville, which will prompt many road closures.

Some road closures begin August 4 and most will be reopened by August 12 with a couple of exceptions.

During the duration of the Grand Prix, all streets connected to I-24 and Exit 49 will be closed.

Road Closed From Street To Street 1ST AVE S MOLLOY ST MIDDLETON 1ST AVE S PEABODY HERMITAGE AVE 1ST AVE S PEABODY HERMITAGE AVE 1ST AVE S MOLLOY ST PEABODY HERMITAGE AVE PEABODY ST MOLLOY INTERSTATE DR SHELBY AVE RUSSELL INTERSTATE DR I-24 ON RAMP SHELBY AVE KOREAN VETERANS BLVD S 2ND ST 2ND AVE S KOREAN VETERANS BLVD S 2ND ST 1ST AVE S PEABODY ST 2ND AVE S CROCKETT RUSSELL ST S 2ND ST TITANS WAY RUSSELL ST S 2ND ST INTERSTATE DR S 1ST ST VICTORY AVE S 2ND ST S 2ND ST RUSSELL ST SYLVAN SHELBY AVE S 4TH ST S 2ND ST SHELBY AVE S 2ND ST INTERSTATE DR TITANS WAY VICTORY AVE RUSSEL ST VICTORY AVE S 1ST ST TITANS WAY

Korean Veterans Boulevard from 1st and 2nd Avenues will remain closed until Aug. 18. The same goes for South 2nd Street.

