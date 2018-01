NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One day after snow blanketed most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, many roads still remain icy.

Most of the interstates and major roadways were still clear but some side roads and streets could be icy.

Drivers should allow plenty of time if they have to be out on the roads.

AAA always recommends drivers to be prepared during winter months with an emergency road kit in their vehicle, which should include: