Some schools are closed on April 4 across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With flooding in the forecast and after a day of severe weather, these school districts have decided to close on April 4.



Cheatham County

Clarksville-Montgomery County

Dickson County (virtual learning day)

Hickman County

Houston County

Humphreys County

Perry County

Robertson County

Stewart County

Do you have more information about this story? You can email at newsroom@newschannel5.com.