Some schools are closed on April 4 across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With flooding in the forecast and after a day of severe weather, these school districts have decided to close on April 4.

  • Cheatham County
  • Clarksville-Montgomery County
  • Dickson County (virtual learning day)
  • Hickman County
  • Houston County
  • Humphreys County
  • Perry County
  • Robertson County
  • Stewart County

