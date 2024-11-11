Some students injured after bus crash in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some students sustained minor injuries Monday after a Humphreys County Schools bus was involved in an accident.

The school district said they have contacted the families of students on Bus 26. While there weren't major injuries, district officials said some kids had minor ones.

The remaining students from Bus 26 will go to the temporary school location for reunification. School district officials will contact the families of the students involved.

The district didn't say what caused the bus to be in an accident.

