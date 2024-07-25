Somerby Franklin senior residents compete in mock-up of Paris Olympics

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It won't be long now until the Olympic opening ceremonies in Paris, France. Some Middle Tennesseans are celebrating in the best way possible.

Senior competitors arrived at a room at Somerby Franklin.

Residents Bob Comfort and Donna Wall are elite athletes.

"Oh, absolutely not!" Donna laughed.

Residents at Somerby Franklin were taking part in the Bridge Tx: Senior Summer Games. When all the competitors got in the room with the games on Thursday morning, they didn't know what all of this was about.

"I thought everybody was crazy!" Donna laughed. "I still do!"

There was a javelin throw involving a pool noodle. There was a basketball throw with an inflatable basketball. One event was a test of kicking a soccer ball into a net. There was also an event to build the Eiffel Tower out of plastic cups.

"Donna, why are you barefoot?" I asked.

"Cause I can feel the ball better!" she answered, kicking a soccer ball into a net.

Bob and Donna are neighbors.

"What do you think of Donna?" I asked Bob.

"She's tough!" he smiled.

"Don't tell him!" Donna shouted.

"If I'm walking out of the elevator some night and it was late, there was no one else in the hallway, and she was there in the doorway, I'd feel safe!" Bob continued with a laugh.

"Don't say another word!" Donna answered.

All the events are meant to work on strength, balance, cognition, and hand-eye coordination.

"I was rootin' for everybody!" Donna said. "I think it was great cause it had people moving. That's what we need to do. We may be old, but we still move."

"An event like this gets so many residents out,"Bob added. "We get to see them in a setting we don't usually see them. I loved it."

It's all done while giving a little taste of the Olympics.

"I feel like I'm in Paris!" Donna said sitting in front of a poster of the Eiffel Tower.

Donna's team took a bronze. Bob's team took the gold.

"Wow, how bout this?" Bob said, making his way up to accept a medal.

"I think that's great," Donna said. "He deserves it."

Some good sportsmanship on a memorable day, these have been some grand games.

"Now we can all go back and take a nap!" Donna said.

