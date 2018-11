NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A woman’s son ended up getting stabbed when he stepped in to intervene during a domestic incident in Nashville.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville police, Milton Jones stabbed the victim once after getting into an argument with his mother.

Jones allegedly pulled a knife when the victim stepped in between the two.

The victim ended up running from the scene and officers were able to find him at 21st Avenue and Jefferson Street. He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said Jones admitted that the knife he used was in his pocket.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.