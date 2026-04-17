Songwriter Don Schlitz has died at the age of 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of country music's most influential songwriters has died after a sudden illness.

Don Schlitz is best known for writing the iconic song "The Gambler," which won the Grammy for Best Country Song in 1978, and CMA Song of the Year in 1979.

He wrote 50 top 10 singles for artists, including Kenny Rogers, Randy Travis, the Judds, and Alison Krauss, achieving 25 #1's.

Schlitz also made history as the only non-artist songwriter to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2022. Saturday night’s Grand Ole Opry performance will be dedicated to Schlitz. Other service plans are pending.

He was 73 years old.

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