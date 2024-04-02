Songwriters across the country make their way to Nashville for Tin Pan Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of Nashville's most unique music festivals gets underway today. The Tin Pan South Songwriter's Festival kicks off at ten venues across the Music City.

The 32nd year of the festival runs from April 2nd through the 6th and will bring together over 400 songwriters for a celebration of the creators behind the hit songs we all know and love.

The director of the festival, Jennifer Turnbow, says this event helps make the music city so special.

"We have notable compositions listed for all the songwriters so you can say 'Oh my gosh that's my favorite song and I want to hear the songwriter perform that.' Truly, if you've never been to a show like this it would change the way you listen to music."

She said the event is like an all-access pass to meet the people behind the music that may top the charts later this year. There are 20 shows at 10 venues around town at iconic stages like the Bluebird Cafe and Station Inn.

There are 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows every night through Saturday!

Tin Pan South is donating to the organization Strings For Hope to help them support survivors of addiction, human trafficking, and domestic violence. The charity also teaches skills needed to help those impacted get back on their feet. Tickets are available at 8 a.m. today.