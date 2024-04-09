Soul of the City spotlights the best businesses and entrepreneurs across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Black Market is hosting an exciting food festival this weekend!
Soul of the City spotlights plenty of food trucks and vendors while showcasing the best businesses and entrepreneurs in the city.
The festival is a two day event at Hadley Park, beginning at noon on Saturday, April 13 and going through Sunday at 5 p.m.
You can learn more here.
