Soul United Friendsgiving hands out hundreds of hot meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year when days start getting colder and the holidays are in full swing. With Thanks giving coming up, volunteers spent the day packing and delivering home cooked meals.

Reverend Kelly X leads The Village Church. Congregation members along with seniors spent the day at the 50 forward Madison station senior center helping out.

"This is what we are doing we are loving our neighbors as ourselves, we are making sure that they know that they are loved in this time as it gets colder and the days get shorter," said Reverend Kelly X.

They packed cars with hot plates in plastic wrap and drove to several communities and churches around Nashville giving out meals.

"Even the little things, like once we make the plates to wrap them in plastic wrap so they can get them warm," said X. "To be able to do that and provide that for folks it normalizes it makes folks remember all of the things."

Multiple organizations helped put together the event including Souls United, 50 Forward Madison Station, The Village Church,

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).