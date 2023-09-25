South Nashville man finds support from community after his fruit stand was attacked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's video that's been viewed more than 700,000 times on Tiktok: man is seen destroying a fruit stand on the side of the road belonging to Diego Parada.

Speaking to NewsChannel 5 in Spanish, Parada said "it was a horrible experience."

On the night of Saturday September 16, Diego Parada set up his fruit stand on the side of Antioch Pike. He said many were out celebrating Mexican Independence Day and a big soccer game. Parada said he was one of several vendors in the area.

But about an hour later a man in a truck arrived. Parada alleged the man, now identified as David Johnson, began shouting and became aggressive.

"That was when I said 'I'm going to call the police but they won't believe me,' and I said 'I need evidence'," Parada said.

So he took out his phone and began recording.

Johnson told police he didn't like having Parada's fruit stand in front of his property. The video shows him throwing a table and tossing fruit to the ground.

Now, Parada said the messages of support have been overwhelming. He created a GoFundMe after many asked to donate money. Since then, it's raised more than $9,600.

"Wow," he said. "It's incredible."

Parada has received thousands of calls and messages of support. Proof, he says, that there's more good than bad.

David Johnson has been charged with vandalism.