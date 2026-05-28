South Nashville neighbors unite to reimagine Nolensville Road's future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 150 South Nashville neighbors came together for the first time to reimagine the future of Nolensville Road — a stretch long known for traffic congestion, safety concerns, and flooding, but also celebrated as the cultural heart of the community.

Gerardo Mendoza, who moved to the area more than 20 years ago, said the road's challenges are nothing new.

"Horrible. Yeah, ever since I — I mean, I've been here for a long time, so the traffic is really bad," Mendoza said.

But for many residents, Nolensville Road is more than just a commute.

"It's kind of the heart. It's what pulls us all together," 16th United volunteer Barbara Clinton said.

Ben Huddleston, who moved to the area five years ago with his family, said the road carries a complicated identity.

"And so at times it feels unsafe, but it's also the home to some of our favorite restaurants and coffee shops," Huddleston said.

Volunteers with 16th United organized the community meeting to begin addressing those competing realities. Volunteer Julie James outlined the core issues driving the effort.

"Traffic, safety concerns, accidents, walkability issues, flooding, and parking inefficiencies," James said.

James said the gathering had a clear purpose.

"That's why the purpose of tonight's meeting is to imagine what Nolensville Road could become if the people who know it best help shape its future," James said.

Residents arrived with ideas ready. Bike lanes emerged as a top priority.

"The biggest one is probably like bike lanes," JP Mitra said.

Huddleston echoed that sentiment.

"I think I'd like to see safety improvements. I'd like to see better bike lanes and sidewalks," Huddleston said.

Clinton said the community has recognized that Nolensville Road has gone without the attention it deserves — and that neighbors are ready to change that.

"We realized that Nolensville Road is the corridor that connects all of our areas and that it's been ignored. And we think there are steps we could take as a neighborhood and as a city to make it more safe, more beautiful, and more welcoming to others," Clinton said.

Residents plan to take their ideas directly to Metro officials. For Huddleston, the motivation is personal.

"We love South Nashville. It's a great place to live and we plan to be here a long time and we're excited to see how it improves over time and is safer for everyone," Huddleston said.

Patsy was invited to attend this meeting through my Facebook group, "Your Voice, Your South Nashville Community." You can join the conversation and share your concerns, or shine a spotlight on someone doing good in the community.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com