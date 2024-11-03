South Nashville Open Streets brings hundreds to Antioch Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Michelle Garramone walked a couple of blocks down Antioch Pike. South Nashville Open Streets closed the road to cars so the community could spend the day outside.

"We have never had anything like this at least as long as I have lived here for the last six years," said Garramone.

Through the kids learning to ride bikes, hula-hoop sessions, children's story telling and food trucks, she walked up to Mayor O'Connell to tell him how something simple changed lives in the Glencliff community.

"I wanted to talk to the mayor, I just wanted to say thank you because sometimes I wonder if this part of town is being thought of because I see other parts of town developed very quickly," said Garramone.

She said two months ago, adding crosswalks and speed bumps, made her feel more safe to walk around.

"It has made it more accessible, we love to go to the middle school to play in the field she likes to open run," said Garramone. "We like to meet our other dog friends there and I used to have to drive to the middle school which was very much walking distance so now I feel like I can just walk."

Antioch Pike was shut down from noon to 5 p.m. from Wright Middle to Glencliff Elementary.

This is the second Open Streetsevent on Antioch Pike this year. Open Streets is brought to the community by Mayor Freddie O’Connell, NDOT, and Amazon.

