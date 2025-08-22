Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Southbound ramp closed, right shoulder blocked on I-65 southbound in Davidson County due to crash

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southbound Entry Ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked on I-65 Southbound in Davidson between Vietnam Veterans Blvd and OHB due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash involved three to four vehicles near mile marker 95.2 just after 6 a.m. on Friday. At this time there has been no report of any transports to the hospital.

We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Nashville music school offering lessons for just 50 cents for families with limited income

Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking