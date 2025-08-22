Southbound ramp closed, right shoulder blocked on I-65 southbound in Davidson County due to crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southbound Entry Ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked on I-65 Southbound in Davidson between Vietnam Veterans Blvd and OHB due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash involved three to four vehicles near mile marker 95.2 just after 6 a.m. on Friday. At this time there has been no report of any transports to the hospital.

We will update as details come in.

