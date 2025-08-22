Southbound ramp closed, right shoulder blocked on I-65 southbound in Davidson County due to crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southbound Entry Ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked on I-65 Southbound in Davidson between Vietnam Veterans Blvd and OHB due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash involved three to four vehicles near mile marker 95.2 just after 6 a.m. on Friday. At this time there has been no report of any transports to the hospital.
We will update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
