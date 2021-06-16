Southern Baptists' new leader: long career as bridge builder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As ideological divisions wracked the Southern Baptist Convention this year ahead of a pivotal national meeting, one of the leading candidates for its presidency embraced a role as the man best equipped to build bridges.

The more than 15,000 delegates in attendance Tuesday picked as their next leader Alabama pastor Ed Litton. He prevailed in a runoff, defeating Mike Stone, a Georgia pastor backed by a new group called the Conservative Baptist Network, which encouraged supporters to come to the meeting as voting delegates.

Litton has a long record of hard work promoting racial reconciliation. He’s also persevered in the face of personal tragedy — his wife of 25 years, Tammy, was killed in an automobile accident in 2007.