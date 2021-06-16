Watch
News

Actions

Southern Baptists' new leader: long career as bridge builder

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
Pastor Ed Litton, center, of Saraland, Ala., attends the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.
Ed Litton
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 22:53:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As ideological divisions wracked the Southern Baptist Convention this year ahead of a pivotal national meeting, one of the leading candidates for its presidency embraced a role as the man best equipped to build bridges.

The more than 15,000 delegates in attendance Tuesday picked as their next leader Alabama pastor Ed Litton. He prevailed in a runoff, defeating Mike Stone, a Georgia pastor backed by a new group called the Conservative Baptist Network, which encouraged supporters to come to the meeting as voting delegates.

Litton has a long record of hard work promoting racial reconciliation. He’s also persevered in the face of personal tragedy — his wife of 25 years, Tammy, was killed in an automobile accident in 2007.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now