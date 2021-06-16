Watch
Southern Baptists vote to probe leaders' sex abuse response

Mark Humphrey/AP
People pray during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting have voted overwhelmingly to create a task force to oversee an independent investigation into the denomination’s handling of sexual abuse.

The measure calls for the newly elected SBC president to appoint the task force. It will head up a review of allegations that the denomination’s Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, intimidated victims and advocates and resisted reforms.

It would also investigate the work of a credentials committee that is responsible for excluding congregations that fail to respond to sex abuse cases.

