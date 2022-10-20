Southern Christian Coalition stands against trans care misinformation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt has been at the center of a heated debate over gender-affirming care for minors.

The Southern Christian Coalition met outside Vanderbilt Children's Hospital Wednesday, sharing a message aimed at Tennessee leaders spreading false and inflammatory language about transgender youth and their medical care.

Speakers included a local primary care physician, a local pastor, and a local transgender college student.

Some lawmakers have threatened to propose legislation that would ban underage transgender procedures in Tennessee, while advocacy groups say they'll fight back.

The group said the right's anti-transgender talking points are politically motivated.

"These politicians are spreading hateful messages about Vanderbilt in order to distract from their failure to help vulnerable children who really are in need," said Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a primary care physician in Nashville.

"The chronic intrusions of politicians into the sacred space of the patient-physician relationship leads me to speak out yet again today. These politicians attack our healthcare to further their own agenda, rather than serve the citizens of our state," Bono said.

"I believe that parents and youth deserve to make their own medical decision in privacy with their doctors. Jesus called those of us who claim to have the Christian faith, to not only love their neighbors but also to protect the marginalized and vulnerable in our communities," said Pastor Reverend Kelli X of the Village Church in Madison.

On the other side of this argument, in Nashville on Friday, Matt Walsh is hosting a rally with Senator Marsha Blackburn, Tulsi Gabbard and others.

They're calling it "The Rally to End Child Mutilation" at War Memorial Plaza by the State Capitol.

Walsh said the goal is to stand against harmful gender ideology with lawmakers, scientists, de-transitioners and other leaders to educate the public and announce plans to ensure no hospital remains able to continue the practice in Tennessee and beyond.